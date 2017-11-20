Jessica Alba Celebrates Honest Company at Nordstrom Launch!

Jessica Alba is all smiles as she cradles her baby bump while attending The Honest Co. at Nordstrom Century City Launch Celebration held on Saturday (November 18) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress was in great spirits as she hosted the unveiling of her company’s latest partnership with the major retailer.

The day before, Jessica was spotted keeping it cool and casual while making her way into her Honest Company office.



Hey there I’m @nordstrom today! chk out #Nordstrom Insta Stories to get behind the scenes of my appearance! A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Baja East dress, House of Harlow robe and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.