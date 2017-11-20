Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Wrap Up Rio de Janeiro Vacation

Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner were spotted leaving Rio de Janeiro today!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress packed up and left the Fasano Hotel on Monday (November 20) in Brazil.

Before that, they were seen relaxing on their balcony.

Over the weekend, the two had some fun in the sun while poolside at the hotel.

DNCE was in town to start the South American leg of Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour, where they are serving as the opening act. Their next stop is Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

