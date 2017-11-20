Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 8:39 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Wrap Up Rio de Janeiro Vacation

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Wrap Up Rio de Janeiro Vacation

Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner were spotted leaving Rio de Janeiro today!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress packed up and left the Fasano Hotel on Monday (November 20) in Brazil.

Before that, they were seen relaxing on their balcony.

Over the weekend, the two had some fun in the sun while poolside at the hotel.

DNCE was in town to start the South American leg of Bruno Mars24K Magic World Tour, where they are serving as the opening act. Their next stop is Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

ICYMI, check out photos of Joe and Sophie celebrating their engagement in New York City earlier this month!
