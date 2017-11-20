Jordan Fisher Earns Perfect Scores for Both 'DWTS' Finale Dances - Watch Now!

Jordan Fisher extended his run of getting perfect scores on Dancing With the Stars by earning two more during night one of the finale on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actor and former Hamilton star danced his way to two perfect 40s while performing his redemption dance of a Charleston and his freestyle.

Jordan was joined by partner Lindsay Arnold and they both fought through injuries last week.

“Can’t believe we’ve reached the end! I know what my favorite routine was from the season…What was yours? @DancingABC #TeamFishUponAStar,” Jordan tweeted earlier that day.

Click inside to watch the second performance…