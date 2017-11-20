Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:30 pm

Julianne Hough Performs an Emotional Dance on 'DWTS' Finale (Video)

Julianne Hough Performs an Emotional Dance on 'DWTS' Finale (Video)

Julianne Hough returns to the ballroom for an amazing performance on part one of the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old entertainer, who is a two-time champion from the show and has served as a judge for several seasons, was a guest judge for the finale episode.

After the first round of the contestants’ performances, Julianne hit the stage to perform a dance choreographed by Marinda Davis while Mark Ballas and his fiancee BC Jean performed a song.

Watch the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne hough dancing with the stars finale 01
julianne hough dancing with the stars finale 02

Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Julianne Hough

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr
  • Rose Vasquez

    Mark Ballas and WIFE