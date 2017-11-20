Julianne Hough Performs an Emotional Dance on 'DWTS' Finale (Video)

Julianne Hough returns to the ballroom for an amazing performance on part one of the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old entertainer, who is a two-time champion from the show and has served as a judge for several seasons, was a guest judge for the finale episode.

After the first round of the contestants’ performances, Julianne hit the stage to perform a dance choreographed by Marinda Davis while Mark Ballas and his fiancee BC Jean performed a song.

Watch the video below!