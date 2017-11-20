Karlie Kloss Joins Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt & More Angels at Victoria's Secret After Party!

Karlie Kloss looks chic in her sparkly black dress at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Monday night (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 25-year-old former angel made her big return to the show after several years away. She joined many of the current angels at the party, including Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio, and Josephine Skriver, all of whom are pictured here.

Some other models featured in this post include Georgia Fowler, Maria Borges, and Cindy Bruna.

FYI: Lais is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture dress. Taylor is wearing a Fabiana Milazzo dress and Tyler Ellis clutch. Sara is wearing a Naeem Khan dress. Georgia is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Cindy is wearing a Brandon Maxwell suit.

