Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 5:11 pm

Karlie Kloss Joins Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt & More Angels at Victoria's Secret After Party!

Karlie Kloss looks chic in her sparkly black dress at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Monday night (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 25-year-old former angel made her big return to the show after several years away. She joined many of the current angels at the party, including Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio, and Josephine Skriver, all of whom are pictured here.

Some other models featured in this post include Georgia Fowler, Maria Borges, and Cindy Bruna.

FYI: Lais is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture dress. Taylor is wearing a Fabiana Milazzo dress and Tyler Ellis clutch. Sara is wearing a Naeem Khan dress. Georgia is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Cindy is wearing a Brandon Maxwell suit.

25+ pictures inside of the models at the after party…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Cindy Bruna, Georgia Fowler, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Karlie Kloss, Lais Ribeiro, Maria Borges, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Victoria's Secret

