Karlie Kloss Returns to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Three Years Away!

Karlie Kloss hits the runway in two looks while making her big return to the brand at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The 25-year-old model and former Angel took a three year break from walking for Victoria’s Secret, but she is back for her fifth show!

“Walking down the runway with this legend in 5 minutes 😬,” Karlie wrote on her Instagram account along with a pic of her and Adriana Lima. Check it out below!

