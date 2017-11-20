Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Miss Independent' & 'Love So Soft' at American Music Awards 2017!

Kelly Clarkson merged the old with the new – and totally owned the stage while doing so!

The 35-year-old American Idol alum performed both her classic “Miss Independent” and her latest single “Love So Soft” at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

As always, Kelly totally dominated the stage with her massive voice.

Kelly‘s latest studio album, Meaning of Life, was released at the end of October.

Watch a clip of her performance below!

FYI: Kelly is wearing a Christian Siriano outfit.