Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 8:03 pm

Kendall Jenner Hangs with Friends in NYC After Skipping Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner Hangs with Friends in NYC After Skipping Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner kept busy in the Big Apple with her gal pals after skipping the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 22-year-old model decided not to audition for the show this year as she has a deal with lingerie brand La Perla, which would have been a conflict of interest.

Kendall was spotted stepping out of her hotel with gal pals Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye on Monday afternoon (November 20) in New York City.

Models like Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, and many more (over 50 in total!) were in Shanghai that day to tape the fashion show, which airs next week on CBS.

40+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner hanging out with friends…

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 01
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 02
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 03
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 04
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 05
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 06
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 07
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 08
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 09
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 10
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 11
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 12
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 13
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 14
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 15
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 16
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 17
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 18
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 19
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 20
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 21
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 22
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 23
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 24
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 25
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 26
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 27
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 28
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 29
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 30
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 31
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 32
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 33
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 34
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 35
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 36
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 37
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 38
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 39
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 40
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 41
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 42
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 43
kendall jenner hangs with friends in nyc 44

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr