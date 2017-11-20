Kendall Jenner Hangs with Friends in NYC After Skipping Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner kept busy in the Big Apple with her gal pals after skipping the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 22-year-old model decided not to audition for the show this year as she has a deal with lingerie brand La Perla, which would have been a conflict of interest.

Kendall was spotted stepping out of her hotel with gal pals Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye on Monday afternoon (November 20) in New York City.

Models like Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, and many more (over 50 in total!) were in Shanghai that day to tape the fashion show, which airs next week on CBS.

