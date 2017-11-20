Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 2:07 pm

Kevin Hart Gives Impromptu Performance at Barclays Uber Visa Card Launch Party!

Kevin Hart Gives Impromptu Performance at Barclays Uber Visa Card Launch Party!

Kevin Hart was the life of the party at the Barclays Uber Visa Card Launch Party in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday afternoon (November 18)!

The 38-year-old actor-comedian was in good spirits as he hung out poolside with pal Laz Alonso, played some pool, got a massage and even took to to the piano for an impromptu performance for the guests.

“Kevin was in the best mood, he was laughing and taking selfies with party-goers,” said a guest, “he even starting playing a piano!”

“When you stop by a event to show love to “Barclays new launch visa card” and end up doing a solo on the piano of some of your unreleased R&B tracks to the public 😂😂😂😂😂,” Kevin captioned with his Instagram post.


A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Credit: David Crotty; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kevin Hart

