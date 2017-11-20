Kourtney Kardashian & Reign Hit the Farmers Market After Church!
Kourtney Kardashian and her son Reign spent their Sunday together!
The 38-year-old reality star was spotted strolling through a farmer’s market on Sunday afternoon (November 19) in Studio City, Calif.
Her two-year-old son Reign (not pictured) was adorably dressed in a panda Adidas tracksuit for the outing.
“Me and my guy,” Kourtney captioned a picture of the duo on her Instagram.
Earlier in the day, Kourt also made some time to stop by a church service, sharing a sweet photo of Reign attentively sitting in the crowd.