Mon, 20 November 2017 at 7:31 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Reign Hit the Farmers Market After Church!

Kourtney Kardashian and her son Reign spent their Sunday together!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted strolling through a farmer’s market on Sunday afternoon (November 19) in Studio City, Calif.

Her two-year-old son Reign (not pictured) was adorably dressed in a panda Adidas tracksuit for the outing.

“Me and my guy,” Kourtney captioned a picture of the duo on her Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Kourt also made some time to stop by a church service, sharing a sweet photo of Reign attentively sitting in the crowd.

Photos: Backgrid
