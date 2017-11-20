Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:15 am

Lais Ribeiro Models Fantasy Bra at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Lais Ribeiro is wearing the gorgeous Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

The 27-year-old Angel was given the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra during this year’s show, which was held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

“Can I take this beauty home? 😜 #vsfashionshow,” Lais posted on social media about the Fantasy Bra.

The bra cost $2 million and weighed more than 600 carats, and took a whopping 350 hours to create.
