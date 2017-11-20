Leaving Netflix in December 2017 - Full List Revealed

Netflix has announced which titles are being expired from the streaming service beginning on December 1.

Throughout the month, Netflix will be removing some fan favorite movies and TV shows including all eleven seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and more.

Be sure to get to binge-watching before these titles disappear!

Click inside for the full list of movies & TV shows leaving Netflix beginning on December 1…

DECEMBER 1

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

DECEMBER 5

Holes

DECEMBER 9

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

DECEMBER 10

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

DECEMBER 11

Dollhouse: Season 2

DECEMBER 13

The Queen of Versailles

DECEMBER 15

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1

America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

DECEMBER 19

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

DECEMBER 20

Che: Parts 1 & 2

DECEMBER 24

Amores Perros

DECEMBER 25

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl