Leaving Netflix in December 2017 - Full List Revealed
Netflix has announced which titles are being expired from the streaming service beginning on December 1.
Throughout the month, Netflix will be removing some fan favorite movies and TV shows including all eleven seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and more.
If you missed it, be sure to see the list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in December.
Be sure to get to binge-watching before these titles disappear!
Click inside for the full list of movies & TV shows leaving Netflix beginning on December 1…
DECEMBER 1
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
DECEMBER 5
Holes
DECEMBER 9
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
DECEMBER 10
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
DECEMBER 11
Dollhouse: Season 2
DECEMBER 13
The Queen of Versailles
DECEMBER 15
America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1
America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
DECEMBER 19
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
DECEMBER 20
Che: Parts 1 & 2
DECEMBER 24
Amores Perros
DECEMBER 25
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl