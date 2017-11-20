Top Stories
Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter Writer Quits, Cites 'Hipster Racism'

Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter Writer Quits, Cites 'Hipster Racism'

Lenny Letter writer Zinzi Clemmons has released a statement about why she will no longer be writing for Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner‘s publication.

If you didn’t know, Lena recently defended a Girls writer against a sexual assault allegation, and apologized later due to extreme backlash.

Zinzi released a statement on Twitter and Facebook detailing why she’s leaving. She comments that she has known Lena and GirlsJemima Kirke since college.

“It is time for women of color — black women in particular — to divest from Lena Dunham.” Zinzi wrote. “I’d call their strain ‘hipster racism,’ which typically uses sarcasm as a cover, and in the end, it looks a lot like gaslighting — ‘It’s just a joke. Why are you overreacting?’”

Zinzi also wrote that in college, someone “in Lena’s circles” was “known to use the N word in conversation in order to be provocative, and if she was ever called on it, she would say ‘it’s just a joke.’ I was often in the same room with her, but I never spoke to her, only watched her from far in anxiety and horror.”
