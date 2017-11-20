Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 4:21 pm

Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, & Candice Swanepoel Glam Up After the VS Fashion Show!

Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, & Candice Swanepoel Glam Up After the VS Fashion Show!

Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel look so glamorous while walking the pink carpet at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Monday night (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

Other Angels pictured in this post include Romee Strijd and Elsa Hosk.

Some of the other models in attendance included Chinese beauties Liu Wen and Ming Xi, as well as Devon Windsor and Barbara Fialho.

FYI: Lily is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress. Adriana is wearing a Mugler dress. Candice is wearing an Aadnevik dress. Romee is wearing a Raisa & Vanessa dress. Devon is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Elsa is wearing a Fannie Schiavoni dress.

20+ pictures inside of models at the after party…

Just Jared on Facebook
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 01
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 02
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 03
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 04
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 05
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 06
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 07
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 08
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 09
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 10
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 11
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 12
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 13
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 14
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 15
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 16
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 17
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 18
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 19
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 20
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 21
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 22
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 23
lily aldridge adriana lima candice swanepoel victorias secret fashion show after party 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima, Barbara Fialho, Candice Swanepoel, Devon Windsor, Elsa Hosk, Lily Aldridge, Liu Wen, Ming Xi, Romee Strijd, Victoria's Secret

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr