Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, & Candice Swanepoel Glam Up After the VS Fashion Show!

Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel look so glamorous while walking the pink carpet at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Monday night (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

Other Angels pictured in this post include Romee Strijd and Elsa Hosk.

Some of the other models in attendance included Chinese beauties Liu Wen and Ming Xi, as well as Devon Windsor and Barbara Fialho.

FYI: Lily is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress. Adriana is wearing a Mugler dress. Candice is wearing an Aadnevik dress. Romee is wearing a Raisa & Vanessa dress. Devon is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. Elsa is wearing a Fannie Schiavoni dress.

20+ pictures inside of models at the after party…