Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 10:48 pm

Lindsey Stirling Plays the Violin During 'DWTS' Finale Dance - Watch Now!

Lindsey Stirling Plays the Violin During 'DWTS' Finale Dance - Watch Now!

It was a big night for Lindsey Stirling during the Dancing With the Stars finale!

The 31-year-old violinist earned two perfect scores for her two performances with partner Mark Ballas during night one of the finale on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

The first performance was a redemption dance, in which the team perfected a dance the judges felt they need to improve on. The second dance was a freestyle and Lindsey incorporated her love for music into it!

Watch both of the videos below.

Click inside to watch the second performance…

Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Lindsey Stirling, Mark Ballas

