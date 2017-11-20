Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 4:35 pm

Lizzy Caplan Joins 'Gambit' as Female Lead Opposite Channing Tatum

Lizzy Caplan Joins 'Gambit' as Female Lead Opposite Channing Tatum

Lizzy Caplan is in talks to join the upcoming X-Men spinoff movie Gambit as the female lead!

It’s not yet known who Lizzy will play in the film, if the deal is pulled together, but she will star opposite Channing Tatum as the title character, according to Variety.

Gambit has the ability to charge matter with bio-kinetic energy and he uses playing cards and his long metal staff as his weapons.

The last time Gambit appeared on the big screen was in the 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He was played by Taylor Kitsch.
