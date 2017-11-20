Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 6:29 pm

Luke Evans Will Heat Up Your Monday with This Shirtless Photo!

Luke Evans Will Heat Up Your Monday with This Shirtless Photo!

Luke Evans always treats his fans to hot photos of himself on social media and he had a Monday morning treat for everyone today!

The 38-year-old The Alienist actor posted a photo of himself wearing just his underwear while sitting on a couch.

“Monday Morning…. 💥,” Luke captioned the super sexy shirtless pic.

You can currently watch Luke in Beauty and the Beast, now streaming on Netflix, and catch him in the new TNT series The Alienist, premiering on January 22.

Check out more of Luke Evans’ hot shirtless photos in the gallery…

