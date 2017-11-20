Macklemore & Skylar Grey Perform 'Glorious' at AMAs 2017 - Watch!

Macklemore and Skylar Grey hug it out on stage after their performance at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old rapper looked handsome in a peach-colored suit while 31-year-old singer looked pretty in a white mini-jumpsuit for their powerful performance of “Glorious.”

After their performance, Macklemore wished his grandmother a happy birthday – who also stars in the music video.

Watch the performance below!

FYI: Skylar is wearing a Lavish Alive jumpsuit and Stuart Weitzman heels.

