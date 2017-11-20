Marteen: 'We Cool' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Marteen is back with a hot new track called “We Cool,” which you can listen to right here!

The track, which was produced by J.R. Rotem, was written by the 16-year-old rising star about “how I wasn’t where I wanted to be yet, but how I was ok with that. I feel like you gotta be able to see the bright side of every moment, and just have fun in it.”

The track follows his previous single “Sriracha” and “Two Days,” just ahead of Marteen kicking off his upcoming tour supporting Dua Lipa starting on Monday (November 20).

Listen to “We Cool” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.