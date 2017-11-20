Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:27 am
Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, & Taylor Hill Work the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Runway!
Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell pose on the runway together while modeling at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.
Also seen walking the runway was fellow Angel Taylor Hill!
The show was taped today, but we won’t get to see the show until it airs on Tuesday (November 28) at 10pm ET on CBS. Be sure to tune in!
