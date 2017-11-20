Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:27 am

Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, & Taylor Hill Work the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Runway!

Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, & Taylor Hill Work the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Runway!

Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell pose on the runway together while modeling at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

Also seen walking the runway was fellow Angel Taylor Hill!

PHOTOS: Check out more pics from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The show was taped today, but we won’t get to see the show until it airs on Tuesday (November 28) at 10pm ET on CBS. Be sure to tune in!

Check out the photos of the Angels on the runway…
Just Jared on Facebook
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 01
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 02
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 03
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 04
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 05
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 06
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 07
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 08
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 09
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 10
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 11
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 12
martha hunt taylor hill stella maxwell vsfs 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr