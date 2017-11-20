Matthew McConaughey Surprises Unsuspecting Fans with Thanksgiving Turkeys

Matthew McConaughey flashes a smile alongside his wife Camila Alves while attending the Restoration Hardware Gallery Opening on Saturday (Nocember 18) in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The 48-year-old actor and Camilia, 35, were joined at the event by Karolina Kurkova as well as influencers from the worlds of design, fashion, art, entertainment, sports and business as they gathered to celebrate the unveiling.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew McConaughey

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Matthew recently teamed up with Wild Turkey to surprise the bourbon brand’s Kentucky hometown by hand delivering over 4,500 Butterball turkeys to various homes in the town of 11,000.

At one point in the just released clip, Matthew even crashes an unsuspecting bridal party to deliver a turkey to the bride – Watch the video below!



Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving