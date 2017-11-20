Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 4:08 pm

Meet 'Marvel's Runaways' Star Virginia Gardner with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Meet 'Marvel's Runaways' Star Virginia Gardner with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Virginia Gardner is one of the stars of the hot new series Marvel’s Runaways and we caught up with her to learn some interesting facts about her!

The 22-year-old actress, who you might remember from the movie Project Almanac or from her recurring role on The Goldbergs, opened up about her favorite band, an amazing trip she recently took, and more.

Check out the 10 Fun Facts below:

  • 1. I’m a black belt in Taekwondo.
  • 2. My favorite band is Matchbox 20.
  • 3. My favorite movies are the LEGO movies.
  • 4. My favorite author is Scott McClanahan and I love “The Sarah Book” by him.
  • 5. I never learned how to ride a bike.

Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I just went to Europe for the first time and visited England, France, the Netherlands and Ireland.
  • 7. Chicken tikka masala is my favorite food of all time.
  • 8. I have a cocker spaniel, Pekinese, toy poodle named Levi and I just rescued a kitten which I named Mr Meeseeks.
  • 9. My first pet was a goldfish named Fishy Wishy.
  • 10. They stick LED lights to my body to make me glow as Karolina Dean in Marvel’s Runaways.

Watch the premiere of Marvel’s Runaways, which will debut on Hulu on Tuesday (November 21).
Just Jared on Facebook
virginia gardner 10 fun facts 01
virginia gardner 10 fun facts 02
virginia gardner 10 fun facts 03
virginia gardner 10 fun facts 04
virginia gardner 10 fun facts 05

Photos: Paul Sarkis/Hulu
Posted to: 10 Fun Facts, Exclusive, Virginia Gardner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr