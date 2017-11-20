Meet 'Marvel's Runaways' Star Virginia Gardner with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Virginia Gardner is one of the stars of the hot new series Marvel’s Runaways and we caught up with her to learn some interesting facts about her!

The 22-year-old actress, who you might remember from the movie Project Almanac or from her recurring role on The Goldbergs, opened up about her favorite band, an amazing trip she recently took, and more.

Check out the 10 Fun Facts below:

1. I’m a black belt in Taekwondo.

2. My favorite band is Matchbox 20.

3. My favorite movies are the LEGO movies.

4. My favorite author is Scott McClanahan and I love “The Sarah Book” by him.

5. I never learned how to ride a bike.

Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…

6. I just went to Europe for the first time and visited England, France, the Netherlands and Ireland.

7. Chicken tikka masala is my favorite food of all time.

8. I have a cocker spaniel, Pekinese, toy poodle named Levi and I just rescued a kitten which I named Mr Meeseeks.

9. My first pet was a goldfish named Fishy Wishy.

10. They stick LED lights to my body to make me glow as Karolina Dean in Marvel’s Runaways.

Watch the premiere of Marvel’s Runaways, which will debut on Hulu on Tuesday (November 21).