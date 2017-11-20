Michelle Dockery Check Out the 'Downton Abbey' Exhibition in NYC

Michelle Dockery is all smiles as she stops by the Downton Abbey: The Exhibition on Sunday (November 19) in New York City.

The 35-year-old former Downton Abbey star looked chic in a camel coat and bright blue heels as she spent the afternoon checking out the exhibit of her hit show.

The exhibition transports visitors back into the post-Edwardian England area where they can see costumes and the social history from the award-winning show.

