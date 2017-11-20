Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Angels Prep in Hair &amp; Makeup for Shanghai Show 2017!

Victoria's Secret Angels Prep in Hair & Makeup for Shanghai Show 2017!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Michelle Dockery Check Out the 'Downton Abbey' Exhibition in NYC

Michelle Dockery Check Out the 'Downton Abbey' Exhibition in NYC

Michelle Dockery is all smiles as she stops by the Downton Abbey: The Exhibition on Sunday (November 19) in New York City.

The 35-year-old former Downton Abbey star looked chic in a camel coat and bright blue heels as she spent the afternoon checking out the exhibit of her hit show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Dockery

The exhibition transports visitors back into the post-Edwardian England area where they can see costumes and the social history from the award-winning show.

Tickets for the Downton Abbey: The Exhibition are available here.
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle dockery checks out the downton abbey exhibition in nyc 01
michelle dockery checks out the downton abbey exhibition in nyc 02
michelle dockery checks out the downton abbey exhibition in nyc 03
michelle dockery checks out the downton abbey exhibition in nyc 04
michelle dockery checks out the downton abbey exhibition in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Michelle Dockery

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr