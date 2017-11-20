Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 11:32 am

Michelle Dockery & Jack O'Connell Celebrate 'Godless' Premiere in NYC - Watch Trailer!

Michelle Dockery rocks a jumpsuit as she hits the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix series Godless held at The Metrograph on Sunday (November 19) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Jack O’Connell, Jeff Daniels, Adam David Thompson, Audrey Moore, Kim Coates, Kayli Carter, Christiane Seidel, Jessica Sula, Cindy Holland, Merritt Wever, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Samuel Marty and writer-director Scott Frank.

Godless follows the fates of Frank Griffin and his murderous gang… of Roy Goode, the member who turned against them… and of La Belle, the town full of women who must defend themselves when they get caught in the crossfire. Welcome to Godless country.

The Netflix limited series arrives on November 22 – Watch the trailer below!


Credit: Marion Curtis; Photos: StarPix
Posted to: Adam David Thompson, Audrey Moore, Christiane Seidel, Cindy Holland, Jack O'Connell, Jeff Daniels, Jessica Sula, Kayli Carter, Kim Coates, Merritt Wever, Michelle Dockery, Samuel Marty, Scott Frank, Thomas Brodie-Sangster

