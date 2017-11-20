Miguel, Jane Zhang, & Leslie Odom Jr Perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Miguel put his vocal chops on display while singing at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

Also performing at the show were Jane Zhang and Leslie Odom Jr! Harry Styles was also seen serenading all the Angels at the show.

While the show was taped today, it won’t be airing until Tuesday (November 28). Be sure to tune into CBS at 10 pm ET on the 28th to catch the show!