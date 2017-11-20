Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:53 am

Ming Xi & Liu Wen Bring the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Home to China!

Ming Xi & Liu Wen Bring the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Home to China!

Ming Xi and Liu Wen walk down the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

The models got the chance to bring the show to their home country for the first time!

This was Ming‘s sixth time appearing in the show and Liu‘s fifth.

PHOTOS: Check out more pics from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Some of the other models that walked in the show this year included Barbara Fialho, Nadine Leopold, Devon Windsor, Leomie Anderson, Georgia Fowler, Sui He, Xiao Wen, Cindy Bruna, and Zuri Tibby. See photos of them all in the gallery!

25+ pictures inside of models walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
