Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

'Murder on the Orient Express' Sequel 'Death on the Nile' in the Works!

'Murder on the Orient Express' Sequel 'Death on the Nile' in the Works!

Murder on the Orient Express has a sequel in the works!

The adventures of Hercule Poirot will continue with an on-screen adaptation of Death on the Nile, according to THR.

This will be the second Agatha Christie novel to hit the big screen, with the script once again being penned by Michael Green

Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh is also expected to return as director and to reprise his role as Poirot.

Death on the Nile was first published in 1937 and follows the detective who becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad while on vacation in Egypt.

The book was previously turned into a film in 1978.

  • Just Saying

    I really enjoyed the first one, the ending did feel like a cliffhanger of some sort. Looking forward for this one.