'Murder on the Orient Express' Sequel 'Death on the Nile' in the Works!

Murder on the Orient Express has a sequel in the works!

The adventures of Hercule Poirot will continue with an on-screen adaptation of Death on the Nile, according to THR.

This will be the second Agatha Christie novel to hit the big screen, with the script once again being penned by Michael Green

Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh is also expected to return as director and to reprise his role as Poirot.

Death on the Nile was first published in 1937 and follows the detective who becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad while on vacation in Egypt.

The book was previously turned into a film in 1978.