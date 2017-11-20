Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 12:19 pm

Natalie Portman Expresses Love for 'Broad City' at Vulture Festival: 'Such A Great Show'

Natalie Portman Expresses Love for 'Broad City' at Vulture Festival: 'Such A Great Show'

Natalie Portman can’t get enough of Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer‘s show Broad City!

While speaking onstage during the 2017 Vulture Festival LA presented by AT&T at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the 36-year-old actress expressed her love for the hit Comedy Central series.

“Such a great show, maybe the funniest,” Natalie said onstage (via Vulture). “I’ve sort of tangentially been on it because they make fun of Garden State all the time. So I love it, and I laugh at it, and I think it’s hilarious. But then people are like, ‘I love Garden State.’ Now I’m like, You’re a dork.”

“They’re really good friends with my second cousin, and they e-mailed me. They were like, ‘We’re so sorry. We love you. It’s just a joke.’ And I’m like, ‘I get it, I love you, too.’ And we’ve hung out,” Natalie added.

