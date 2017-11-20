New to Netflix in December 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Netflix is adding so many new television shows and movies to its streaming service in December!

With the holidays coming up, Netflix made sure to add some movies to get you in the spirit including all three Disney’s The Santa Clause movies, the Trolls Holiday Special, and more.

In addition, some other exciting titles being added include Chris Pratt‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, season two of The Crown, and more.

Get ready to get binge-watching!

Click inside to see the full list of TV shows and movies arriving to Netflix this December….

DECEMBER 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

A StoryBots Christmas

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy: Season 2

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Voyeur

While You Were Sleeping

DECEMBER 4

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

DECEMBER 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

DECEMBER 6

Trolls Holiday Special

DECEMBER 8

El Camino Christmas

The Crown: Season 2

DECEMBER 11

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

DECEMBER 12

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return

DECEMBER 14

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

DECEMBER 15

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4

Trollhunters: Part 2

Ultimate Beastmaster

Wormwood

DECEMBER 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2

DECEMBER 19

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate

The Indian Detective: Season 1

You Can’t Fight Christmas

DECEMBER 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1

DECEMBER 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4

DECEMBER 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1

Bright

Dope: Season 1

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

DECEMBER 23

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

DECEMBER 25

Cable Girls: Season 2

Planet Earth II

DECEMBER 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

Travelers: Season 2

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

DECEMBER 27

Pusher

DECEMBER 29

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1

Shelter

The Climb

DECEMBER 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Fun Mom Dinner