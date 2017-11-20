New to Netflix in December 2017 - Full List Revealed!
Netflix is adding so many new television shows and movies to its streaming service in December!
With the holidays coming up, Netflix made sure to add some movies to get you in the spirit including all three Disney’s The Santa Clause movies, the Trolls Holiday Special, and more.
In addition, some other exciting titles being added include Chris Pratt‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, season two of The Crown, and more.
Get ready to get binge-watching!
Click inside to see the full list of TV shows and movies arriving to Netflix this December….
DECEMBER 1
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
A StoryBots Christmas
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy: Season 2
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4
Voyeur
While You Were Sleeping
DECEMBER 4
When Calls the Heart: Season 4
DECEMBER 5
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
DECEMBER 6
Trolls Holiday Special
DECEMBER 8
El Camino Christmas
The Crown: Season 2
DECEMBER 11
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2
DECEMBER 12
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return
DECEMBER 14
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
DECEMBER 15
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4
Trollhunters: Part 2
Ultimate Beastmaster
Wormwood
DECEMBER 18
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2
DECEMBER 19
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate
The Indian Detective: Season 1
You Can’t Fight Christmas
DECEMBER 20
La Casa de Papel: Season 1
DECEMBER 21
Peaky Blinders: Season 4
DECEMBER 22
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1
Bright
Dope: Season 1
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1
DECEMBER 23
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
DECEMBER 25
Cable Girls: Season 2
Planet Earth II
DECEMBER 26
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
Travelers: Season 2
All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
DECEMBER 27
Pusher
DECEMBER 29
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1
Shelter
The Climb
DECEMBER 31
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Fun Mom Dinner