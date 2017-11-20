Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017

Niall Horan Goes Country for 'Slow Hands' Performance at AMAs 2017! (Video)

Niall Horan belts out his song “Slow Hands” on stage at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old former One Direction singer seemed to be inspired by country music for his performance, wearing a cowboy hat and a shirt with some western flair.

Niall might have been influenced by his appearance at the CMAs a week and a half ago!

During the show, Niall picked up the award for New Artist of the Year.

