Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Celebrate 70th Anniversary with New Portraits!

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with the release of brand new portraits!

The photographs were taken in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle in early November to to mark the milestone of their diamond wedding anniversary, which is today (November 20).

The Queen is wearing a cream day dress designed by Angela Kelly, as well as the ‘Scarab’ brooch, carved ruby and diamond, given to her by Philip in 1966 and designed by Andrew Grima.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh got married in 1947 and you can watch a reenactment of the ceremony in the Netflix series The Crown. They are the first royal couple to make it to their 70th wedding anniversary!