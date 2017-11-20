Top Stories
Mon, 20 November 2017 at 7:00 am

Sean Kingston & Girlfriend Angela Coates Make Rare Appearance in Australia

Sean Kingston & Girlfriend Angela Coates Make Rare Appearance in Australia

Sean Kingston and girlfriend Angela Coates arrive for their flight out of town on Sunday afternoon (November 19) in Perth, Australia.

The 27-year-old actor kept things cozy in a gray sweatsuit while his model girlfriend looked cool in a black sweatshirt and baseball hat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sean Kingston

This is one of the first times Sean has been photographed out and about this year.

Earlier this month, the couple was in London where they spent the afternoon shopping together.

See their cute photo below!
Photos: Backgrid USA
