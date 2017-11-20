Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 10:29 pm

Selena Gomez Sports Bright Yellow Dress at Lupus Charity Gala

Selena Gomez Sports Bright Yellow Dress at Lupus Charity Gala

Selena Gomez stepped out in a bright yellow gown while attending the 2017 Lupus Research Alliance Gala!

The 25-year-old singer – showing off her new blonde hairdo – was spotted arriving at the event on Monday night (November 20) in New York City.

She also wore a furry denim jacket on her way inside, completing her look with a pair of sparkly yellow heels.

The night before, Selena hit the stage for the first time since undergoing a kidney transplant, with her debut performance of “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
