Selena Gomez Sports Bright Yellow Dress at Lupus Charity Gala

Selena Gomez stepped out in a bright yellow gown while attending the 2017 Lupus Research Alliance Gala!

The 25-year-old singer – showing off her new blonde hairdo – was spotted arriving at the event on Monday night (November 20) in New York City.

She also wore a furry denim jacket on her way inside, completing her look with a pair of sparkly yellow heels.

The night before, Selena hit the stage for the first time since undergoing a kidney transplant, with her debut performance of “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.