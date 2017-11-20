Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 5:20 pm

Seth Meyers Named Host of Golden Globes 2018!

Seth Meyers Named Host of Golden Globes 2018!

Seth Meyers has been selected to host the 2018 Golden Globes!

The 43-year-old Late Night host is reportedly close to a deal that would have him take the stage during the ceremony early next year.

It was rumored that the award show was considering going host-less but it now looks likely that Seth will fill the slot.

This will be Seth‘s first time hosting the show.

He previously hosted the Emmys in 2014 as well as the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner.

The Golden Globes are set to air on January 7th on NBC.

Congratulations Seth!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2018 golden globes, Golden Globes, Seth Meyers

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr