Seth Meyers Named Host of Golden Globes 2018!

Seth Meyers has been selected to host the 2018 Golden Globes!

The 43-year-old Late Night host is reportedly close to a deal that would have him take the stage during the ceremony early next year.

It was rumored that the award show was considering going host-less but it now looks likely that Seth will fill the slot.

This will be Seth‘s first time hosting the show.

He previously hosted the Emmys in 2014 as well as the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner.

The Golden Globes are set to air on January 7th on NBC.

Congratulations Seth!