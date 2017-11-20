Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Angels Prep in Hair & Makeup for Shanghai Show 2017!

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 2:15 am

The Victoria’s Secret angels pose for a group photo backstage during hair and makeup at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Monday (November 20) at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

Lily Aldridge, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, and Jasmine Tookes gathered for the photo with Balmain fashion designer Olivier Rousteing.

Other angels backstage included Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill, and Lais Ribeiro, who is wearing the $2 million fantasy bra.

Karlie was an angel for the 2013 and 2014 shows and she is making her big return to the fashion show this year.

We’ll be posting all of the runway photos as soon as they come in!

30+ pictures inside of the Victoria’s Secret angels backstage at the show…

Photos: Getty
