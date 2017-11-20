Watch First Three 'American Idol' Auditions for 2018 Season!

The first three auditions for American Idol‘s reboot on ABC have been released!

The auditions – featuring Texas’ Britney Holmes, 28, Montana’s Maris, 18 and New York’s Dominique Smith, 21 – aired during the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 19).

All three of the ladies did not make it through to Hollywood, but the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan – selected them to come back and audition again, for America this time.

You can vote now at AmericanIdol.com/Vote and send one of the contestants through to Hollywood. The winner will be announced during Dancing With the Stars on Monday night (November 20).

Go place your votes now!

Click inside to watch the other two audition videos…



