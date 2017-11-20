Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Jeffrey Tambor Exits 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Statement)

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 1:40 am

Watch First Three 'American Idol' Auditions for 2018 Season!

Watch First Three 'American Idol' Auditions for 2018 Season!

The first three auditions for American Idol‘s reboot on ABC have been released!

The auditions – featuring Texas’ Britney Holmes, 28, Montana’s Maris, 18 and New York’s Dominique Smith, 21 – aired during the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 19).

All three of the ladies did not make it through to Hollywood, but the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan – selected them to come back and audition again, for America this time.

You can vote now at AmericanIdol.com/Vote and send one of the contestants through to Hollywood. The winner will be announced during Dancing With the Stars on Monday night (November 20).

Go place your votes now!

Click inside to watch the other two audition videos…


Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: American Idol

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr