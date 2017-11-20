Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Finale Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

The first part of the Dancing With the Stars season 25 finale just aired and one of the top four contestants was sent home.

TOP 3 REVEALED: Find out who will compete in the finale!

Only three celebs will get the chance to dance for a final time on Tuesday night’s second part of the finale, during which the winner of the mirror ball trophy will be announced.

Each of the contestants performed twice during the show – the first was a dance they had previously done that the judges thought they needed to improve and the second was a freestyle.

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

The contestant who went home was…

Drew Scott

Property Brothers star Drew Scott was partnered with Emma Slater