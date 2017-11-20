Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 11:16 pm

Who Will Win 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 25? Take Our Poll!

It’s down to the final three on Dancing With The Stars and the competition is more intense than ever!

Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher, Drew Scott and Lindsey Stirling all just performed some of their final dances and quite a few of them got a perfect score!

But at the end of the night one of the contestants was sent home ahead of the final dance.

With just three contestants left, fans need vote for their fav to make sure they take home the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy!

Before the official results, let us know who think will win Dancing With The Stars!

Click inside to vote in our poll…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

