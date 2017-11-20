Zac Efron & Zendaya Duet For 'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack - Listen to 'Rewrite The Stars' Here!

Zac Efron and Zendaya‘s gorgeous new duet for their new movie, The Greatest Showman, is here!

The two actors teamed up for the song, “Rewrite The Stars”, which is a aerial love song in the film.

For the scene, their characters, Philip Carlyle and Anne Wheeler, will be singing to each other in the air, and a sneak peek looked pretty amazing.

The Greatest Showman will be out in theaters on December 20th.

