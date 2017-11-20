Top Stories
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai - Full Coverage!

2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Is Kendall Jenner Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 6:56 pm

Zac Efron & Zendaya Duet For 'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack - Listen to 'Rewrite The Stars' Here!

Zac Efron & Zendaya Duet For 'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack - Listen to 'Rewrite The Stars' Here!

Zac Efron and Zendaya‘s gorgeous new duet for their new movie, The Greatest Showman, is here!

The two actors teamed up for the song, “Rewrite The Stars”, which is a aerial love song in the film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

For the scene, their characters, Philip Carlyle and Anne Wheeler, will be singing to each other in the air, and a sneak peek looked pretty amazing.

The Greatest Showman will be out in theaters on December 20th.

Click inside to read the lyrics to Zac Efron and Zendaya’s duet for “The Greatest Showman”…
