Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 10:37 am

Alexander Skarsgard Returning to TV in 'Little Drummer Girl'

Alexander Skarsgard Returning to TV in 'Little Drummer Girl'

Big Little LiesAlexander Skarsgard is returning to television!

It was just announced that the 41-year-old actor will star in the BBC One/AMC series The Little Drummer Girl, based on the book by John le Carré.

The show will be a six-part mini-series and Alexander will play the role of Becker, an Israeli intelligence officer, who becomes acquainted with a young actress (Florence Pugh). The pair become entangled in a high stakes story, Variety reports.

Alexander won an Emmy Award for his work on HBO’s Big Little Lies.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr