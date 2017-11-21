Alexander Skarsgard Returning to TV in 'Little Drummer Girl'

Big Little Lies‘ Alexander Skarsgard is returning to television!

It was just announced that the 41-year-old actor will star in the BBC One/AMC series The Little Drummer Girl, based on the book by John le Carré.

The show will be a six-part mini-series and Alexander will play the role of Becker, an Israeli intelligence officer, who becomes acquainted with a young actress (Florence Pugh). The pair become entangled in a high stakes story, Variety reports.

Alexander won an Emmy Award for his work on HBO’s Big Little Lies.