Tue, 21 November 2017 at 1:05 am

Anna Kendrick Gets Chilly on the Ice While Filming Christmas Movie 'Noelle'

Anna Kendrick braved the ice while shooting her upcoming Christmas film Noelle!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted resting on the frozen ground on Monday (November 20) in Vancouver, Canada.

She was all smiles in her festive green and white ensemble.

In Noelle (previously titled Nicole), Anna plays Santa’s daughter, who finds herself having to take over the family business.

Noelle – also starring Billy Eichner, Bill Hader, and Shirley MacLaine – isn’t set to hit theaters until November 8, 2019, but you can catch Anna in Pitch Perfect 3 this December 22!

