Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 9:32 pm

Aretha Franklin Is Alive & Well, Responds to Death Rumors

Aretha Franklin Is Alive & Well, Responds to Death Rumors

Aretha Franklin is doing just fine despite Internet rumors started to circulate that the iconic singer passed away.

The 75-year-old Queen of Soul released a statement on Tuesday (November 21) that she is alive and well.

“I’m doing well generally, all test have come back good,” said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Rumors starting to circulate on Twitter that Aretha had passed away when the hashtag #RipArethaFranklin began to trend.

“I’ve lost a lot of weight due to side effects of medicine, it affects your weight,” Aretha continued. “Thanxxxx for your concern.”
