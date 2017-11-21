Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 2:23 pm

Barbra Streisand Tells 'Ellen' Her Current Favorite Pop Stars are Beyonce & John Mayer!

Barbra Streisand gets asked a variety of revealing questions while playing a game of “Barbra Can You Answer?” during her very first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (November 21)!

Ellen asked the 75-year-old entertainer things like ‘what’s your favorite swear word?’, ‘have you ever been to Chili’s, Olive Garden or Outback?’ and ‘who’s your favorite current pop star?’

Barbra listed John Mayer, Beyonce and mentioned P!nk‘s impressive habit of flying in the air.

Barbra also talked about her Netflix special The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! and discusses her fear of performing as well as her passion for directing movies and making records.


Barbra Streisand Plays ‘Barbra Can You Answer Me?’

Click inside to watch the rest of Barbra Streisand’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


Barbra Streisand Visits Ellen for the First Time!
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
