Celebs React to David Cassidy's Death - Read Tweets

Celebrities are speaking out to remember David Cassidy, who sadly just passed away at the age of 67.

The former Partridge Family star was hospitalized over the weekend for multiple organ failure. He was in need of a liver transplant, but his family reportedly made the decision to pull him from life support as there was no way for him to survive the surgery if a liver even became available in time.

Some celebs are remembering David as their television crushes while others are talking about the joy that he brought into their lives on the beloved musical sitcom.

Read what stars are saying below.

My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight… & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 22, 2017 My heart is hurting. You were an amazing tv daddy! Proud and honored to have worked with one of the best. Love and Prayers #DavidCassidy — Alexa PenaVega (@alexavega) November 22, 2017

Click inside to read what more celebs are saying…