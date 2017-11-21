Celebs React to David Cassidy's Death - Read Tweets
Celebrities are speaking out to remember David Cassidy, who sadly just passed away at the age of 67.
The former Partridge Family star was hospitalized over the weekend for multiple organ failure. He was in need of a liver transplant, but his family reportedly made the decision to pull him from life support as there was no way for him to survive the surgery if a liver even became available in time.
Some celebs are remembering David as their television crushes while others are talking about the joy that he brought into their lives on the beloved musical sitcom.
Read what stars are saying below.
My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight… & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed!
— Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 22, 2017
My heart is hurting. You were an amazing tv daddy! Proud and honored to have worked with one of the best. Love and Prayers #DavidCassidy
— Alexa PenaVega (@alexavega) November 22, 2017
I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family.
— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017
Rest In Peace, David Cassidy.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 22, 2017
so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy… he was always so kind to me – such a pleasure to have had him on my show… sending love and prayers to his family… R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc
— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017
I woke up in love this morning. Went to sleep with you on my mind. Rest In Peace David Cassidy. ❤️💔❤️
— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) November 22, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy … part of a musical legacy via his role as "Keith Partridge" that brought music and laughter into the homes of millions … 🎼🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/tgj1IXkUBt
— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) November 22, 2017
So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/JpKs2VNvZw
— Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) November 22, 2017
Sad to learn David Cassidy has died. Like his father Jack he had great talent, and a complicated life. Condolences to his wonderful family.
— Larry King (@kingsthings) November 22, 2017
One of my first TV crushes… #DavidCassidy has passed away. It’s terribly sad. My love goes out to his family…especially his brother Ryan, my friend. Love you.
— Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) November 22, 2017
Bye bye childhood RIP David Cassidy
— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 22, 2017
I grew up in an era before even cable TV, when The Partridge Family was already in reruns. David Cassidy's Keith was one of my favorite TV characters. He was legit funny AND he could sing. The man entertained me during my childhood and even years later: https://t.co/678DU7qTxh
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 22, 2017
"RIP David Cassidy" Who my age did not want to look like, sound like, just be him when they were young? I was lucky to get to know the sweet & very funny real David as an adult & I still wanted to be him.
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 22, 2017