Charlie Rose's Co-Anchors Norah O’Donnell & Gayle King React to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

An expose published this week revealed that CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose has been accused of sexual harassment by former colleagues, and his co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell are now speaking out.

“It takes a lot of courage for these women to come forward and I think that they should continue to do so,” Norah said on the show this morning. “This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women. Let me be very clear: There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive and I’ve been doing a lot of listening and I’m going to continue to do that.”

“This I know is true, women can not achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning or taking of responsibility,” Norah continued. “I am so proud to work at CBS News. There are so many incredibly people here, especially on this show. All of you here. This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong.”

“I got 1 hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night,” Gayle added. “Both my son [William Bumpus, Jr.] and my daughter [Kirby Bumpus] called me. Oprah called me and said, ‘Are you okay?’ I am not okay. After reading that article in the Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read.”

“I think that we have to make this matter to woman — the woman that have spoken up, the women who have not spoken up because they are afraid, I’m hoping that now they will take the step to speak up too and that this becomes a moment of truth,” she continued.

Rose has since been fired by CBS