Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe Investigated by NBC for Anger Issues, Releases Apology

Jason Beghe, one of the stars of Chicago P.D., was investigated by NBC for anger issues after some complaints from people on set.

The 57-year-old actor is the lead of the series and according to Variety, “People felt disrespected, he yelled a tremendous amount, he had a quick fuse and when it was set off it was unpleasant for everyone around him.”

After a complaint was filed, Jason was assigned an anger management coach and “significant improvement” was made.

Jason‘s behavior on set is reportedly what led Sophia Bush to quit the series.

“When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation in partnership with Human Resources and all parties involved,” representatives for NBC, Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment said in a joint statement. “As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported.”

Click inside to read the apology that Jason Beghe released…

Jason also spoke out in a statement.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” he said. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one. It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.’s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”