Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 9:33 am

Chris Hemsworth Has a Fun-Filled Family Beach Day in Malibu!

Chris Hemsworth Has a Fun-Filled Family Beach Day in Malibu!

Chris Hemsworth and his brother Luke enjoyed a beach day with family this weekend!

The 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok star brought his three kids (not pictured), India, 5, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 3, to the beach on Sunday (November 19) in Malibu to hang out! At one point, Chris was seen letting out a big laugh while playing with his kids, and at another point, he gave a tiny peek at his shirtless torso when he lifted his shirt.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

If you missed it, be sure to check out the selfie that Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, snapped earlier this month. Chris was looking insanely buff!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth beach day 01
chris hemsworth beach day 02
chris hemsworth beach day 03
chris hemsworth beach day 04
chris hemsworth beach day 05
chris hemsworth beach day 06
chris hemsworth beach day 07
chris hemsworth beach day 08
chris hemsworth beach day 09
chris hemsworth beach day 10
chris hemsworth beach day 11
chris hemsworth beach day 12
chris hemsworth beach day 13
chris hemsworth beach day 14
chris hemsworth beach day 15
chris hemsworth beach day 16
chris hemsworth beach day 17
chris hemsworth beach day 18
chris hemsworth beach day 19
chris hemsworth beach day 20
chris hemsworth beach day 21
chris hemsworth beach day 22
chris hemsworth beach day 23
chris hemsworth beach day 24
chris hemsworth beach day 25
chris hemsworth beach day 26
chris hemsworth beach day 27
chris hemsworth beach day 28
chris hemsworth beach day 29
chris hemsworth beach day 30
chris hemsworth beach day 31
chris hemsworth beach day 32
chris hemsworth beach day 33
chris hemsworth beach day 34
chris hemsworth beach day 35
chris hemsworth beach day 36
chris hemsworth beach day 37
chris hemsworth beach day 38
chris hemsworth beach day 39
chris hemsworth beach day 40
chris hemsworth beach day 41
chris hemsworth beach day 42
chris hemsworth beach day 43

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Michiru

    He’s hot!