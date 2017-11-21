Claire Foy & Matt Smith Reunite in London for 'The Crown' Season Two World Premiere!

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are all smiles as they hit the red carpet together at the world premiere of season two of their Netflix series The Crown held at Odeon Leicester Square on Tuesday (November 21) in London, England.

The 33-year-old actress and Matt, 35, were joined at the event by their co-stars Gillian Anderson, Piper Maru Klotz, Yolanda Kettle, Billy Jenkins, Finn Elliot, Pip Torrens, Greg Wise and creator Peter Morgan.

Claire stars in the series as Queen Elizabeth II and this will be her last time playing the role on the show, she is set to be replaced by Olivia Colman for season three as the show will jump in time and feature the Queen in a later decade.

Season two of The Crown hits Netflix on December 8 – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Claire is wearing a Dior embroidered cotton and tulle long dress.