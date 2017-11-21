Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 2:59 pm

Claire Foy & Matt Smith Reunite in London for 'The Crown' Season Two World Premiere!

Claire Foy & Matt Smith Reunite in London for 'The Crown' Season Two World Premiere!

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are all smiles as they hit the red carpet together at the world premiere of season two of their Netflix series The Crown held at Odeon Leicester Square on Tuesday (November 21) in London, England.

The 33-year-old actress and Matt, 35, were joined at the event by their co-stars Gillian Anderson, Piper Maru Klotz, Yolanda Kettle, Billy Jenkins, Finn Elliot, Pip Torrens, Greg Wise and creator Peter Morgan.

Claire stars in the series as Queen Elizabeth II and this will be her last time playing the role on the show, she is set to be replaced by Olivia Colman for season three as the show will jump in time and feature the Queen in a later decade.

Season two of The Crown hits Netflix on December 8 – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Claire is wearing a Dior embroidered cotton and tulle long dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 01
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 02
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 03
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 04
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 05
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 06
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 07
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 08
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 09
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 10
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 11
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 12
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 13
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 14
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 15
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 16
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 17
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 18
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 19
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 20
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 21
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 22
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 23
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 24
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 25
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 26
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 27
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 28
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 29
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 30
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 31
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 32
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 33
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 34
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 35
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 36
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 37
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 38
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 39
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 40
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 41
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 42
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 43
claire foy matt smith reunite in london for the crown season two world premiere 44

Credit: Lia Toby, JRP; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Billy Jenkins, Claire Foy, Finn Elliot, Gillian Anderson, Greg Wise, Matt Smith, Pip Torrens, Piper Maru Klotz, The Crown, Yolanda Kettle

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr