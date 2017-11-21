'Coco' Cast List - Meet Voices of Miguel, Héctor, Ernesto de la Cruz & More!

Pixar’s new movie Coco is hitting theaters at midnight and we’re introducing you to some of the voice cast!

Here’s a synopsis of the Pixar film: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

If you missed the news, Coco became the highest grossing film in Mexico earlier this month.

Be sure to check out the film, in theaters everywhere November 22.

Click through the slideshow to find out who voices characters in Coco…