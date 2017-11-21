'Dancing with the Stars' Finale 2017 Performers List Revealed!

The Dancing with the Stars finale is airing tonight and there jam-packed episode has a lot in store!

All thirteen contestants from this season will be returning for the special episode. They will all perform a special opening number together in a big reunion!

As the night progresses towards announcing the winner of the Mirror Ball trophy, we’ll see several more stars take the stage to entertain the crowd.

DWTS Finale Performers

- All 13 DWTS couples from this season return for a high-energy opening number.

- Nick Lachey will perform his new ballad “Someone to Dance With.”

- Kelsea Ballerini will sing “Legends.”

- Lindsey Stirling and Becky G will perform “Christmas C’Mon.”

- Jordan Fisher and Debbie Gibson will sing “Sleigh Ride”/”What Christmas Means to Me.”

- A special performance from Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night tour